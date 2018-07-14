Dream team? Shahid Kapoor would love to work with Katrina Kaif

Shahid Kapoor has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest and best. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha and his last with Deepika Padukone. But there’s one actress he is yet to share the screen space with. We are talking about Katrina Kaif. Shahid and Katrina have been in the industry for the last 15 years, but they haven’t starred in a film together yet.

Recently, Shahid was interacting with his fans through Instagram’s new feature Questions, and one of his fans asked him if he will work with Katrina. The actor’s response makes us eager for their jodi!

There were reports that Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. But it is said that Katrina’s packed schedule did not allow for the film, and later Shraddha Kapoor was roped in for it.

Shahid and Katrina are both are great dancers, so a dance film starring them would simply be amazing. Well, we can only hope a filmmaker is listening.

Shahid is currently busy with Batti Gul Meter Chalu shoot and will start shooting for Arjun Reddy Remake soon. Katrina on the other hand has some interesting projects in her kitty like Zero, Thugs Of Hindostan and Remo D’Souza’s dance film.