Onkar Kulkarni July 20 2019, 5.42 pm July 20 2019, 5.42 pm

Ram Gopal Varma is one controversial filmmaker of Bollywood. He has given hit films like Rangeela, Satya among others, however, of late more than his films, it is his controversial antics on social media keep him in news. RGV is known to take a jibe at people on Twitter. So much that people make fun of him and his drinking habits. They say it is after he gets drunk that he shoots such posts. And now, one can actually see how much RGV is fond of alcohol and how he ends up getting drunk.

In a tweet posted by RGV himself, one can see the filmmaker opening a bottle of champagne. As the bottle opens, he pours the champagne on himself. Seeing Varma’s reaction his friends cheer for him. RGV seems to be in a celebratory mood for the release of South film iSmart Shankar. The Puri Jagannadh's directorial stars Ram Pothineni and Nidhhi Agerwal. Produced by Puri along with Charmme Kaur the film is proving to be a success at the box office. Released on July 18, the film reportedly collected Rs 25 crore in a span of 2 days.

I am not mad , but #issmartshankar made me mad , so ⁦@purijagan⁩ and ⁦@Charmmeofficial⁩ are to blame pic.twitter.com/Sd1gIno1ER — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 20, 2019

There’s no stopping for Ram who seems to be helping his good friend Puri promote the flick. In his next post, he was seen riding pillion with the star of the movie. He wrote a message with a video that sees him enjoying a tripe seat bike ride, he wrote, “Where is the Police? ..I think they are all inside the theatres watching #issmartshankar.”