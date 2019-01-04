Dulquer Salmaan, Ishaan Khatter, Aayush Sharma; Here's the list of best debutants of 2018

2018 marked some of the most talked about debuts of 2018. We saw Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar backed Dhadak then there was Saif Ali Khan’s oldest Sara Ali Khan who opted for a slightly unconventional first film Kedarnath. There was small screen star Mouni Roy, who marked her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold and Warina Hussain, who found a mentor in Salman Khan. It wasn’t just these beauties, we also saw some very talented heroes enter Hindi films in 2018.

#Dulquer Salmaan: This southern star marked his Hindi film debut with Karwaan. A movie that also featured Mithila Palkar and Irrfan Khan. While Irrfan’s health concerned lead to a delay in the film’s release, but it didn’t dampen the excitement around Dulquer’s Bollywood debut. The OK Kanmani hero not only won over the Hindi movie going audience but has a couple of other movies lined up in the coming days. Guess after piggybacking on Irrfan, Dulquer is ready to fly solo in Bollywood.

#Ishaan Khatter: Shahid Kapoor’s step brother had two very different films that came out in one year. While Ishaan marked his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds he also had the massy Sairat remake Dhadak under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner. And Ishaan proved in both these films that he is a talent to watch out for.

#Aayush Sharma: Salman Khan launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma this year in Loveyatri. Unfortunately, Arpita Khan’s husband failed to impress the critics or then the fans, however the music of the film managed to rock the charts.

#Rohan Mehra: Tara Sutaria’s ex-boyfriend Rohan Mehra looked promising in Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar trailer. However, the movie fizzled and failed to make a mark at the box office, but Rohan certainly showed potential.

#Utkarsh Sharma: Anil Sharma launched his son Utkarsh as a lead hero in Genius. However, looks like despite showing promise, Jr Sharma is not really hero material, but many felt that if given a good role in an interesting story then Utkarsh would make his filmmaker father proud.

Which actor’s Bollywood debut in your opinion was the best? Comment and let us know...