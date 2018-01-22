Dulquer Salmaan might star opposite Sonam Kapoor?

Dulquer Salmaan is slowing making his way to the big screen of Bollywood. The young and dashing actor is a big hit in the Malayalam industry. He is all geared up for his role in the Telugu film Mahanati and will soon make his way into Bollywood. He will be making his Bollywood debut with Karwan, and if everything goes according to plan Dulquer may soon work with Sonam Kapoor in the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book The Zoya Factor.

The rights of the novel for the movie have been bagged by Aarti and Pooja Shetty and will be directed by Abhishek Sharma according to reports. “It’s an interesting character and Dulquer has liked the script. While he has committed to the project, he is yet to sign on the dotted line,” said a source close to the project (to whom?). However, Fox Studios are yet to confirm and finalise the cast. According to a reports by Times Now, the announcement will soon be made public. Rucha Pathak will be co-producing the film.

Anuja Chauhan’s The Zoya Factor is a story of a public relations girl Zoya Solanki who was born when India lifted the 1983 World Cup. While working, she comes across a low-on-spirits Indian cricket team. They invite her to have breakfast with them. When they win the match that day, the team, as well as the media, believe that Zoya is a lucky charm. However, this development leads to a head-on collision with a handsome captain, who believes luck has no place on the cricket field.

Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the PadMan actress is currently gearing up to promote her film which will release on 9February. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The movie talks about the issue of menstrual hygiene.