Dus Ka Dum review: Did Salman Khan re-connect with the viewers after 9 years? Here's what the Twitterati thinks

First published: June 05, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Updated: June 05, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Dus ka Dum returned to the small screen after a hiatus of nine long years. Salman Khan made his TV debut back then with this show and it earned quite a fan following. So it only made sense for the makers to get him to host the latest season as well. The first episode was aired yesterday (June 4) and as expected a lot of people, especially Salman's legion of fans tuned in to re-connect with the game. But did the masses feel that connection? Was it engaging enough to get the audience to watch it every time? Well, going by the reaction that the first episode got, it's clear that everyone is loving it.

Check out the people's review of the first episode of Dus Ka Dum:

 

It goes on to prove that Salman is not only loved at the movies, but on small screen too. Like how Bigg Boss is synonymous with him, similarly we cannot imagine anyone else but him hosting Dus Ka Dum.

The first contestant, Shama Parween played the game so well that she took home the prize money of Rs 6 lakhs. There were moments like Salman reciting the Hindi alphabets or him talking about how men and women get jealous of their partners really stood out. How did you like the first episode of Dus Ka Dum? Let us know in comments below and stay tuned for all the latest scoops and updates from B-town and tellyland.

tags: #Dus ka Dum #dus ka dum 3 #Dus Ka Dum first episode #Dus Ka Dum review #Salman Khan #Salman Khan show

