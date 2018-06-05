Dus Ka Dum review: Did Salman Khan re-connect with the viewers after 9 years? Here's what the Twitterati thinks

Dus ka Dum returned to the small screen after a hiatus of nine long years. Salman Khan made his TV debut back then with this show and it earned quite a fan following. So it only made sense for the makers to get him to host the latest season as well. The first episode was aired yesterday (June 4) and as expected a lot of people, especially Salman's legion of fans tuned in to re-connect with the game. But did the masses feel that connection? Was it engaging enough to get the audience to watch it every time? Well, going by the reaction that the first episode got, it's clear that everyone is loving it.

Check out the people's review of the first episode of Dus Ka Dum:

#Duskadum never fails to entertain the audiences. Even after 10 year the format of the show is very engaging. Salman Khan’s Connect with audiences is still the same. He is the Best Host Ever. — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) June 4, 2018

Connect of @BeingSalmanKhan with masses is unmatched.. famous amongst all ages.. fabulous..#DusKaDum — Shruti Mehta (@opportunistic05) June 4, 2018

Soar throat, yet the most entertaining/connecting host ever! Salman Khan remains unmatched on the Television as he is on the silver screen. #DusKaDum #DusKaDumTonight — Shivam (@_BeingShivam_) June 4, 2018

Saw #DusKaDum 10yrs back as a kid.. Seeing now.. Time changed..Things changed..Salman s still the same with the same charm n faad style 👌..Best Host Ever :) DUS KA DUM WITH SALMAN — ABD 🙏 (@ohhnoabhi) June 4, 2018

#DusKaDum is pure entertainment and it gives a great opportunity to see real life @BeingSalmanKhan. Bhai tussi great ho — SohailKhanTeam™ (@SohailKhanTeam) June 5, 2018

#DusKaDum ..No Show Deserves You Better Than This One ..Its Such a Treat to See you Back @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai ...your connect , your simplicity , humour , the way you host is Unmatchable..Simply the best...Loved every second of it .. Thank u for coming back, was much awaited : — Saurabh Singh (@BeingSaurabhS) June 4, 2018

One thing I have to say is , time has passed , but nothing has changed after 9 years in @BeingSalmanKhan wrt #DusKaDum .. BLOCKBUSTER SHOW — UpRising (@Mission_BJP2019) June 4, 2018

It goes on to prove that Salman is not only loved at the movies, but on small screen too. Like how Bigg Boss is synonymous with him, similarly we cannot imagine anyone else but him hosting Dus Ka Dum.

The first contestant, Shama Parween played the game so well that she took home the prize money of Rs 6 lakhs. There were moments like Salman reciting the Hindi alphabets or him talking about how men and women get jealous of their partners really stood out. How did you like the first episode of Dus Ka Dum? Let us know in comments below and stay tuned for all the latest scoops and updates from B-town and tellyland.