Dus Ka Dum: Salman Khan, Himesh Reshammiya and Guru Randhawa bring the house down

Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum may not be ruling the TRP charts, but the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make his show as entertaining as possible. Besides participants lighting up the show, there are also celebrity guests who appear and play the percentage game with Salman Khan. Recently, Himesh Reshammiya and Guru Randhawa shot for an upcoming episode and looks nothing short of a musical affair.

We got our hands on the pictures and looks like Salman, Himesh and Guru had a gala time together on the sets. In the pictures, we can clearly see that Himesh and Guru are showing off their singing talent. This episode is sure to be a treat for music lovers.

Well, Salman is close to both Himesh and Guru. It was Salman who had given Himesh his first break in the movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. After that Himesh has composed songs for many films of Salman like Bandhan, Hello Brother, Tere Naam, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Bodyguard, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo etc.

Guru Randhawa too is a friend of Salman. Though he has not yet composed or sung for a Salman Khan, he has been a part of the actor’s Da-bangg Tour.

Well, there have been reports of Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan appearing on the show. We simply can’t wait for the pictures of them from the sets.