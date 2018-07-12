Dwarf Badminton players hope Shah Rukh Khan's Zero brings changes in perceptions about dwarfs

He is a superstar. But one day, he began as a simple dreamer. There's a reason millions look up to him as an inspiration. And now, Shah Rukh Khan is evoking hope even in his reel life. In his next release Zero, SRK is set to play a dwarf. The community with dwarfism has to deal with sufficient challenges in their day to day lives. Zero, they hope, will create positive changes.

Dwarf Badminton players mark Dharmai and Disha Pandya were recently at the TV show Sabse Smart Kaun II. They strongly upheld how only the body is tiny, the dreams are not!

"We did not come (to the show) with a motive to win money but to win hearts and I hope we did that. People have a certain perception about us and we want to change it. Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand l. Rai are coming up with their movie 'Zero' and it is based on people like us (dwarfs). We really hope with a personality like SRK, people see us differently," said Dharmai.

"Ravi is the coolest host we have met. The entire team of the show was so encouraging that we felt at home," added Pandya.

While we have all the applauses for SRK who gave in best efforts to look authentic as a dwarf on-screen, immense respect for the ones living it and winning it, every single day!