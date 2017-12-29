Dwayne Johnson joins the protest against sexual harassment and will be wearing black at the Golden Globes 2018

Many women A-listers such as Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are planning to wear black gowns at the annual ceremony as a mark of protest against the injustices like gender inequality and sexual harassment in Hollywood that have played a role for decades. And now male actors have also joined their female counterparts to wear black at the annual ceremony, including Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson has confirmed that he will be in solidarity by wearing all-black in reply to his stylist Ilaria Urbinati’s Instagram post, whose clients include Rami Malek, Donald Glover, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper and Tom Hiddleston. Urbinati, had earlier posted, “Because everyone keeps asking me... Yes, the men will be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes.”

“At least all my guys will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here,” she said.

Johnson commented with a simple “Yes, we will”.

Hollywood has been rocked by a series of sexual harassment scandals that started with a newspaper expose on Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual abuse. Many powerful women such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong’o and Salma Hayek came forward with their own Weinstein horrors. In fact, it has also led to the fall of top artists like Kevin Spacey, James Toback and Brett Ratner and Jeremy Piven among others. The #MeToo protest gained traction in the media earlier in the month when Rose McGowan slammed actresses, including Meryl Streep, for the protest. She claimed that their silence has long been the problem and that they need to instead speak louder about the problems in the industry.

The nominations for 75th Golden Globes were announced on December 11. The annual ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on 7 January and will air in India on Vh1 on 8 January. The awards ceremony will be hosted TV presenter Seth Meyers and he has also made it clear that he will not be shying away from the sexual harassment issue. “I’m Seth Meyers and I’m hosting this year’s Golden Globes... and we’ve got a lot to talk about,” Meyer’s said in the promo for the awards.