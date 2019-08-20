Antara Kashyap August 20 2019, 11.00 am August 20 2019, 11.00 am

Former WWE megastar turned actor Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret Hawaiian wedding on Sunday, August 18, 2019. The Jumanji star shared a set of pictures with his wife where they twinned in white. Hashian wore a stunning Mira Zwillinger bridal dress and The Rock went for the unconventional white shirt and pants with a garland of leaves and white flowers hanging from his shoulders. The couple who have been dating since 2008 finally said 'I do' in a private ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock announced that he was officially a married man by sharing the adorable sea-side pictures. Dwayne and Lauren first met in 2006 during the shoot of his film The Game Plan. He was at that time, married to his first wife Dany Garcia, who he divorced in 2007. Dwayne and Dani share an eighteen-year-old daughter Simone. The newlyweds Lauren and the Rock share two daughters, Jasmine 4 and Tiana, 1.

Check out the pictures below:

The actor recently appeared in the highly successful spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise, Hobbs and Shaw. The film also starred Jason Statham and Idris Elba. Hobbs and Shaw tracks the journey of Agent Luke Hobbs and former criminal Deckard Shaw, who have to enter an unlikely partnership to stop a genetically engineered villain, played by Idris Elba from spreading a deadly virus from spreading in the world. Hobbs and Shaw was also in the headlines due to the secret cameos from Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart. The film became the highest-rated amongst all Fast and Furious films in IMDB and collected $333 million worldwide.