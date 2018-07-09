Eager Bieber’s 13 hardly a patch on Baba’s 350

So Justin Bieber gets engaged. Amidst much brouhaha, of course, even though the engagement was a hush-hush affair. After one month of courtship, the actor popped the question to his current girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, whilst on their Bahamian holiday. Yes, all that is very cute, especially the size of the rock on Hailey’s finger that is making many hyperventilate and go green. At the age of 24, Bieber has truly lived a legendary dating life. He has dated thirteen women, and the Beliebers, as Justin’s fans call themselves are truly proud of him for being a ladies’ man. But hey, we have someone here in Bollywood, who beats Bieber by miles when it comes to being with women, even though he is double the age. He is… drumrolls… Sanjay Dutt.

We all have watched Sanju, and amidst the serious stuff that Dutt was embroiled into, one fact about his life surely drew whistles from his fans. And that was his revelation about the 350 women he had slept with. These 350 women do not include the prostitutes, mind you. These are the random women Dutt fell in ‘love’ with, and also include many renowned names, including actresses, his wives, and many more. Where does Bieber stand then, with his count of thirteen women, for he won’t be able to reach the lasciviously rich life of Dutt? Of course, Sanju’s women were in love with him always, and it takes a certain charm to make over 300 women fall in love with you. After all, we all know how hard they are to please.

Sanjay’s dating diaries have included some of the biggest names. Reportedly, Baba didn’t discriminate, young or old. The reports of him dating legendary actress Rekha spread like wildfire when the two were shooting for Zameen Asmaan, in the year 1984. Some even went on to say that they got married! In fact the buzz got so loud that Dutt had to go on record to deny the same. But there is no fire without a spark. Wonder if there was at least a whiff of truth in these reports. Not just Rekha, one other scandalous affair of Dutt includes the gorgeous Lisa Ray. As per various reports, the two had dated each other for a brief period. And of course, how can one forget the whirlwind reports of him and Madhuri Dixit, which they swiftly denied.

Sanjay Dutt also dated and got married to Rhea Pillai, who was a renowned socialite. His heart beat for all and theirs fluttered under his charm. He fell, and fell, again and again in love. Bieber, on the other hand, dated just one name that fired the interest of the paps; Selena Gomez. The rest of the lovelies; from Sofia Richie to Paola Paulin to even Baskin Champion, none of Justin’s flames could hold a flame to the names that fell hard for Sanjay Dutt. Need we kindle the fire anymore?

Baba Bieber, congratulations on the new innings. But pardon us if we don’t fall hard for your girl shenanigans. For we have Baba Dutt who has given us so much juice in the department, that no lad from the West can even hope to brush the record.