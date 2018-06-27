East meets West! When Hollywood stars delved into Bollywood masala

Being a part of a Hollywood movie is surely a big deal. There are many Bollywood actors like Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, etc. who have starred in Hollywood movies. But, there are Hollywood actors who have also made appearances in Bollywood films. Here’s the list.

Sylvester Stallone

The biggest action star Sylvester Stallone had a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Kambakkht Ishq. The actor had a couple of scenes and of course stole the show with his appearance. Well, Kambakkht Ishq wasn’t a great film, but watching Sylvester Stallone in a Bollywood film was surely a great experience.

Ben Kingsley

Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley made an appearance in Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti. The actor had shared screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Though the film bombed at the box office, watching these two legends on the big screen together was a treat.

Clive Standen

Clive Standen played one of the pivotal roles in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Namastey London. He played the role of Katrina’s boss whom she is about to get married. Clive’s good looks surely made many girls go weak in their knees.

Rachel Shelley

Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan had Gracy Singh as the female lead opposite the actor. But, more than Gracy, Rachel Shelley had a substantial role to play. She had impressed everyone with her performance in the movie. It was expected that she will be seen in more Bollywood movies but that didn’t happen.

Rebecca Breeds

While Sonam Kapoor took all the limelight by starring in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag just for 10-15 minutes, the movie also starred another actress. We are talking about Rebecca Breeds. She had a small role in the film, but the song featuring her and Farhan Akhtar, Slow Motion Angreza, was a chartbuster.

Sarah Thompson

Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti was a multi-starrer and had many big names from B-Town like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal and others. But, there was one unknown face in the movie and that was of Sarah Thompson. The actress played Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest in the film.