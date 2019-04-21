Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Easter eggs; know why he isn’t celebrating this year

Onkar Kulkarni April 21 2019, 12.31 pm April 21 2019, 12.31 pm

Its time to celebrate Easter. The B-town is filled with Christian celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif (Turquotte), Ileana D’Cruz, Amy Jackson and others. Amidst all the actors, we reached out to a director instead this year who loves the festivities around the very day. In.com had a conversation with Remo D’Souza who began his journey as a choreographer in Bollywood and has now turned director.

Talking to us from Goa, Remo says, “I have come to our home in Goa to bring in Easter with my wife and kids. However, there are no festivities as such. Reason being just 5-6 months ago my mother-in-law passed away. We are mourning this year.”

Remo informs that he took to Christianity by choice. He remembers, “I was 12-13 years old when I turned to Christianity. My uncle Anthony D’Souza was a Christian. He was my godfather. My surname comes from him. So I would visit my uncle to celebrate the Easters." Further sharing the memories from his childhood days, he says, “I remember my aunty hosting lunch where the roasted turkey was a must. I used to also easily gulp down 5-6 Easter eggs. I am fond of chocolates.”

The Race 3 director who hails from Jamnagar, Gujarat says that his neighbours had a problem with non-veg food being cooked in homes. “Our locality was full of vegetarian Gujaratis. Even if we cooked an omelette they would raise a stink. My uncle resided in Catholic community though. I used to go there to binge on non-vegetarian fare.”

In terms of work, Remo is gearing up to direct Street Dancer which features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.