Debanu Das June 11 2019, 6.24 pm June 11 2019, 6.24 pm

We all know that Arjun Kapoor is a Chelsea fan. He even travelled all the way to England once to watch his favourite team play a match at Stamford Bridge. The last time he went there, he was lucky enough to meet the legendary John Terry. He even managed to meet David Luiz and Eden Hazard. As a massive fan of the English club, Arjun keeps a close eye on the developments in and around Chelsea FC. The recent news of Eden Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid must’ve hit him hard, and he shared a post on social media to thank the player for his services to the club.

The India’s Most Wanted star shared a black and white pic of himself with Hazard, along with a poster that highlighted the footballer’s achievements while at Chelsea. Arjun noted that he was a fan of the Chelsea football club since he was 13 and that he was a fan of Gianfranco Zola. “…after Gianfranco Zola, if there was any playmaker who made football look so fluid and simple then it was Eden Hazard," gushed Kapoor in the captions.

Arjun Kapoor will miss Eden Hazard

Arjun commended Hazard’s game, calling it sublime. He also finds that the new Real Madrid recruit plays very selflessly and has a lot of fun when on the field. He thanked Hazard for making ‘Stamford Bridge the garden of Eden.’ “Been a pleasure watching you all these years, meeting you and watching you play in flesh and blood," he further mentioned in the captions.