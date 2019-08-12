Soheib Ahsan August 12 2019, 1.05 pm August 12 2019, 1.05 pm

Any festival in India is a joyous occasion for everyone but are never complete without the wishes from B-town. On Monday, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, social media was flooded with wishes. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar and a number of others also did not keep calm and wished their fans praying for peace and joy on the day.

Check out their tweets below:

T 3255 - Greetings for Eid al Adha ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/MsIIGuI6oX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 11, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 11, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the Almighty be with everyone. pic.twitter.com/xpJYlc46FI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 12, 2019

Here’s wishing you all a peaceful Eid. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 11, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love. Peace. Joy. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak عيدكم مبارك — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 11, 2019

ईद मुबारक हो।ऊपर वाला सबको ख़ुश रखे। 🌺 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak. Best wishes and love. #EidAlAdha — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 12, 2019

Hope you have a blessed #EidAlAdha! May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune & the strength to endure hard times... #EidAdhaMubarak — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 12, 2019

Eid-al-Adha is celebrated each year to celebrate the end of the Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage is termed as Hajj. It is planned and depends on the Islamic calendar. During this festival people sacrifice an animal following the example of an ancestor. The sacrificed animal is then divided into parts to be shared with friends, relatives and neighbors.

Just like every other festival in the country, Eid-al-Adha sees people from different backgrounds come together to celebrate. So the festival on the face of it is to celebrate the end of Hajj, but in a country like India, it also celebrates diversity and the coming together of people.

This, in particular, is a theme for Eid celebrations in Delhi this year. With the repeal of Article 370, there has been a communication shutdown in Kashmir. This has been disheartening for Kashmiris who are celebrating their Eid away from home with no way to contact their families. Coming to their rescue, people took to social media to invite all Kashmiris residing in Delhi to gather in Jantar Mantar to celebrate Eid together to avoid feeling alone on the festival despite being away from their families.