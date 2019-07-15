Ranjini Maitra July 15 2019, 6.22 pm July 15 2019, 6.22 pm

Zoya Akhtar is one of those filmmakers who perfectly understand the young generation's pulse. Not that she has made too many films, but she always strikes a chord when she does. In 2011, two years after her directorial debut Luck By Chance, she came up with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar, the film is still loved, watched and talked about.

Hence, on its eighth year, we can recall numerous moments from ZNMD that made us laugh, cry and fall in love with our lives. The people associated with the film are walking down the memory lane as well. Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a poster of the film, along with an emotional note.

"Here’s celebrating a film that taught us how to truly live," wrote producer Ritesh Sidwani.

Abhay Deol shared a picture from the iconic bullfight sequence in the film, wherein the three friends are seen running ahead of the bulls. " It inspired people to follow their dreams, to take action, to accept who and where they are. I couldn’t ask for more! ," a part of his part read.

Zoya shared a still on her Instagram story and wrote, '8 years and still trippin'". True, we are!

A couple of months back, the director also stated she was eager to make a sequel of ZNMD. "I am dying to work with Hritik Roshan. I am really keen to work with him again so planning to make a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, I will start working on this project only when I get a good script. Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin and Hrithik Roshan, all four guys are very special to me. I really share a good bonding with them so I can't even think of making a sequel just for the sake of money," she told a TV channel in an interview.