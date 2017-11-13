Ek Dil Ek Jaan: Padmavati's second song is magnificent and it's oozing with love

Only 20 days to the release of the much-hyped and controversial Padmavati and if the second song is anything to go by, we cannot wait for this epic release. The new song named Ek Dil Ek Jaan is out and it will give you the feels. The song explores the days and moments spent between Padmavati and Rawal Ratan Singh before he heads out to war. The chemistry between the Deepika Padukone and Shahid kapoor will make you swoon as their eyes do all the talking in this very romantic number.

Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati is nothing short of magnificent. The song portrays her character to be the strength behind Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh. The first frame gives you a glimpse into the royal set with a worried Shahid sitting by the pool looking up at Deepika who emerges from the balcony. The look of worry fades as both exchange smiles. The song does a great job of balancing the act of displaying their love of each other even as they’re well aware that he’s headed to a battle. The 2.5-minute video reveals intimate moments between Deepika and Shahid, even as she helps prepare her king to face his enemy. From blessing his feet to dressing him in battle gear, their love for each other is revealed only through their fixated eyes.

Ek Dil Ek Jaan is the second song of the film to be released after ‘Ghoomar’. The new number has been composed by the main man, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, himself. The song has been penned by AM Turaz and sung by Shivam Pathak.

Despite fringe groups intensifying they call to ban the movie, promotions have been steady. Only yesterday, a new poster of Shahid as Rawal Ratan Singh was released where the actor is looking his regal best.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus on Rani Padmavati has been subject to a lot of controversy with activist groups and other royal family descendants objecting to many elements of the movie. The movie allegedly portrays a romantic dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer and Rani Padmavati, played by Deepika.

Bhansali has been receiving death threats and the Mumbai police has given Bhansali 24/7 protection till the release of the movie. This comes after a myriad of incidents such as Padmavati sets being

burned, vandalized and a rangoli of the movie’s poster being desecrated. Earlier this year, Bhansali was also attacked by members of the Karni Sena. Cabinet Minister Uma Bharti had also stepped into the fray, urging Bhansali to form a committee with the activist groups and censor board to get to the bottom of the issue.

Censor board Chief Prasoon Joshi, however, has come out in support of the director. After BJP leader and CBFC advisory panel member Arjun Gupta stated that Bhasali be “tried for treason for distorting history”, Joshi has clarified that an opinion of one member of the CBFC will not dictate the entire board’s opinion.

The movie is slated to release on December 1.​