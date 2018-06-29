Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga character posters: 1942 to 2018, love and sunshine still feel the same

It was the spring of 1994 when a beautiful film released. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle to get independence, was a story of a guy who falls for a beautiful and delicate girl. And when Anil Kapoor sang 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' describing his dream girl Manisha Koirala, our juvenile feelings of love came alive. Now, nearly 24 years later, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is coming back with the same words, and the same man, but the love story is not a simple one; it's a siyaapa (chaos).

The teaser of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga was released on Thursday and it just messed with our hearts. The same tune came alive with fresh words, and we felt ourselves falling, once again. And now, we have character posters, and this makes us believe that love and sunshine are just the same, no matter how many years go by, 1994, 1942 or 2018.

The quiet Punjabi lassie with charm in her smile and dreams in her heart.

The man with an effervescent spirit and a heart that's pure mush. Meet Sweety's father.

Just as her name, she is the one who takes life as it comes, and lives her dreams.

The poet whose words are a reflection of his soul, telling stories that make you fall in love.

We are already astounded. Can't wait to watch the trailer, and then the movie.