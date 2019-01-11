Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Rajkumar Hirani opts out as the producer

There's only a few weeks before the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and we noticed that one of its producer, ace-filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has walked out of the film. We aren’t just saying it. In the initially released posters of this film, Rajkumar Hirani’s name was listed along with Vinod Chopra’s name in the producer’s list. Since the film was being co-produced by Rajkumar Hirani Productions, Vinod Chopra productions in association with Fox Star Studios.

However, now with the release of the film's latest posters, we observed that Rajkumar Hirani’s name seems to be missing. The fact that makers haven’t cited the reasons for Rajkumar Hirani’s exit as the producer, just a few days before the film’s release has left us wondering. We await an official announcement. It was only recently when Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s trailer hit the internet and was welcomed with an amazing response. Reason being, ‘an unusual love-story’ that revolves around the same sex.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Shelly Chopra, the film is all set to hit the big screens on February 1, 2019.