Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser: A total siyappa with all heart, this one looks warm and endearing

Earlier today (June 28), Sonam Kapoor shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The poster introduced us to Sweety Chaudhary, played by Sonam. And now, the makers have dropped the teaser.

The title of the movie is borrowed from a song featuring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala from their movie 1942: Love Story. The teaser starts off with the video of the original song in which we see a young and happy Anil Kapoor singing the song and thinking about his love basically implying that love stories were quite simple back then. We are then fast forwarded to 2018, where love stories are complex, basically full of siyappa.

And, there begins the real fun as we see Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor all ready to marry her lover, Rajkummar Rao, but not without chaos. We also get to see the sweet romance between Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla’s characters. It further unfolds into moments of sadness and we are left wondering as to what exactly is the siyappa about. Finally, the teaser ends with the reprised version of the classic song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The teaser has a very warm and endearing feel to it and it’s for the first that that real life father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are working together as reel life father-daughter. This movie also marks the reunion of Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Check it out here:

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Fox Star Studios, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is helmed by Chopra’s sister Shelly Chopra Dhar. The movie is scheduled to release on October 12, 2018.