Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: The trailer of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer to be out on THIS day

December 24, 2018, marks Anil Kapoor's 62nd birthday. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her father and a shared a picture from the sets of their upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Then the birthday boy himself took to Twitter to share a new poster of the film and revealed the trailer release date of the film. The trailer of the film will be out on December 27, 2018, and the movie is slated to release on February 1, 2019.

The poster shared by Anil Kapoor features him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor and shows the emotional bond the two share in the film. The teaser of the film was launched a couple of months ago making us excited for the film. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was slated to release in October this year, but it was later pushed to 2019. This will be for the first time when we will get to see Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor on the big screen together. We now simply can’t wait for the trailer of the movie.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. It is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios and directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. Well, in the above post by Anil Kapoor, the hashtag, #LetLoveBe makes us wonder what the storyline of the film is.