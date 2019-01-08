Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga title track: Both love and desolation find equal space

2018 was a year of good films. From Stree to Badhaai Ho, from Manmarziyaan to Andhadhun, from Mukkabaaz to Tumbbad and the year-ender blockbuster Simmba, there was something for everyone. 2019 already promises us too many good films as well; one of them is Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. It is a love story, but not a regular one. It is rather a carefully knitted story of an unconventional romance and the aftermath that follows.

We just got our hands on the film's title track. We all remember the evergreen 90's track with the same name from 1942 A Love Story, picturised on Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala. While the hook lines find a place in the new song, the rest of it is a soothing track crooned by Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli. It shows a smitten Rajkummar Rao cherishing his proximity to Sonam Kapoor. But in case you watched the trailer, you know it doesn't end the usual way.

Without saying it aloud, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer gave away the essence of the film; a love story between two women. On Tuesday, the makers also revealed a new poster but played a trick. Having put the poster upside down, they urge you to rethink how you look at love stories. To keep the feel of the love story intact but give equal space to the crisis is not a cakewalk. Will debutante director Shelly Chopra Dhar do it skillfully? We have to wait and watch. Also starring Juhi Chawla, the film releases on 11th February.