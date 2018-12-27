image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer: The Internet has decoded it and Sonam Kapoor you’re a brave, brave actress

Bollywood

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer: The Internet has decoded it and Sonam Kapoor you’re a brave, brave actress

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 27 2018, 3.44 pm
back
Anil KapoorBollywoodek ladki ko dekha toh aisa lagaEntertainmentRajkummar RaoSonam Kapoortrailer
nextYear Ender 2018: From Janhvi Kapoor to Sunny Leone; Bollywood stars who got trolled online this year
ALSO READ

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher's similarity to Manmohan Singh is almost unreal

Thanks to Janhvi Kapoor, Smriti Irani wants someone to shoot her

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor and many others wish the superstar