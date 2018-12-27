Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer: The Internet has decoded it and Sonam Kapoor you’re a brave, brave actress

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer opens with Rajkummar Rao on stage. Narrating a story that he has probably lived. We are glad that Rao has moved on from the rustic small town accent because frankly, it WAS getting a little repetitive. The makers and the PR machinery has been trying hard to not disclose the plot of the story and we get it. This is no indie cinema. This Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is a moderately expensive film and cannot afford to be hit by the bias that its topic has had to deal with for centuries now. We may have become a country that would soon travel in bullet trains but for a major chunk of the society saying “it’s normal to be gay” is not normal at all.

In July this year, a landmark judgment by India’s highest court overturned a colonial-era law, decriminalising consensual gay sex. A victory in the long-fought battle for the LGBTQ community. Soon #377 was trending. Guest coordinators at news channels were making frantic calls to gather a panel for the 9 O Clock debate and the next morning was full of opinion pieces on what changes the society had just gone through. But while films have a huge responsibility of shaping society at the end of the day, it’s a business. A business that needs a return on the money invested. So we completely get it why the makers have kept away from calling it what it is right in the beginning. However, in this day an age where interaction with ones audience is key, the trailer has indeed sent the message through. Fans have caught on to the theme of the film and the comment section of the trailer is proof.

The trailer is normal and by that, we don’t mean it’s not great, not outstanding but normal. We mean it’s normal because being gay IS normal. The reel life father-daughter chemistry of Anil Kapoor with his real-life daughter Sonam is convincing. Ranveer Singh May be the most energetic man in Bollywood for many but Kapoor senior has been killing it with his own powerhouse performances for decades now. With this trailer, he proves yet again that AK has lost none of his A game. He doesn’t just manage to impress us with his equation with Sonam, wait till you reach the moment where he effortlessly flirts with Juhi WE LOVE YOU Chawla.

A paragraph for Sonam Kapoor here who has continued to impress even her strongest detractors with her choice in films lately. Neerja was a career changing decision. Veere Di Wedding, has its flaws, but had its heart in the right place too. With Ek Ladki... she has only earned herself more respect and we are secretly hoping the community and the rest of us support her latest outing with passion when it releases early next year.

We don’t want to be the ones to claim that we already knew of the plot. Frankly, there were others in the media who were in the know of the story as well. However, it was kept under wraps by journos for the sake of the film. But now that the fans have caught on to its message, it’s perhaps also time for the makers to come out.