Antara Kashyap July 02 2019, 11.24 pm July 02 2019, 11.24 pm

The film Malaal has been able to attract a lot of buzz because of the lead actors Meezan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal's chemistry. Both these newcomers have been appreciated for being fresh faces and for their energy on screen. Meezan Jaaferi especially has been talked about a lot by the media because of his striking resemblance with Ranveer Singh. After a promising trailer, the film had launched a slew of entertaining songs- mostly dance numbers. But a new song Ek Malaal has been released that actually describes the gravity of the film.

The title track is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sung by Shail Hada. Written by Prakash Ingole, the song brings out the tale of two jilted lovers separated by the society. There is also a fight sequence where Meezan beats a couple of guys up. Most visuals in the song are already there in the trailer, a strategy to release a good song without giving away the story. The actors look a bit awkward at times, especially when Meezan is knocking Sharmin's door, but they aren't a sore sight. One thing that looks out of place is there is a lot more of Meezan, energy and dialogue wise, especially in the song. Sharmin looks like a damsel in distress all throughout the song. It is probably how Meezan Jaaferi looks, or maybe it is that Bhansali's songs have an identical theme, but Ek Malaal gives out a major Laal Ishq vibe.