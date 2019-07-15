Priyanka Kaul July 15 2019, 7.36 pm July 15 2019, 7.36 pm

Ekta Kapoor recently announced a new show titled ‘It happened in Calcutta’. The show will be streaming on the video demand platform Alt Balaji, owned by the producer and the leads have been decided too. Kapoor had earlier tweeted the names of the character- Ronobir and Kusum. While Karan Kundra was already roped in to play the male character, the announcement of the female one was kept on hold. But with the show’s announcement, newcomer Naghma Rizwan has been declared as the female lead.

The video introduces the actress, who is seen wearing a saree and is clicked in candid shots. The actress is wearing a Saree and black bindi, that gives her the Bengali look. The tweet also suggests that it took the team 2.5 years and 300+ auditions to finally decide the face for the show.

About the plot of the serial, Kapoor had mentioned in one of her tweets that it is a love saga based in the ’60s during the cholera epidemic and then in the 70’s war. This would make up for an interesting love tragedy saga.

Soon in an hour or two launching a fave that’ll launch a 1000 ships naaaah just a show after a 2.5 year wait! #it happened in Calcutta is a love saga based in d ‘60 during the cholera epidemic n then in 70’s during d war! A love blooming admist tragedy! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 15, 2019

Ronobir is played by @kkundrra ! We will soon launch d face playing kusum! My most ambitious period love saga !!!! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 15, 2019

Naghma Rizwan is a model based in Mumbai. On landing the role, she said, “It feels really great that the universe has presented me with such a wonderful opportunity. I am sure Ekta Kapoor must have seen something in me beyond my exterior beauty and also my potential as an actor and for that, I am truly grateful to her. If someone sees that spark in you, you got to keep the fire burning. My mother always said I’m a blessed child and now I truly feel it.”

Karan Kundra, who has put a lot of hard working while working on his role, was quoted by India Today as, "Ronobir Chatterjee is a medical college student who is flamboyant, arrogant and a 'devastatingly' handsome boy. It's time to get my strongest flamboyant game on."