Ekta Kapoor’s puffing pie Laksshya Kapoor is no caput in churning out names

Tusshar Kapoor gave a sweet surprise to everyone in the year 2016, when he announced that he had embraced fatherhood through surrogacy. We were introduced to the cute, little Laksshya Kapoor soon after, and then followed the snaps and moments, from dada Jeetendra, aunt Ekta Kapoor, and of course, papa Tusshar Kapoor.

And now, Ekta has posted yet another cute video of the baby boy, this time puffing out the names of his aunt Ekta Kapoor and papa Tusshar Kapoor. With all the energy he can muster, Laksshya can be seen saying the names, and Ekta just can't stop gushing at the feat achieved by her boy. Take a look.

That's so sweet. Laksshya is one adorable baby boy, no less of an apple of everyone's eyes than his bestie Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The little one’s antics make us smile, whenever we come across those.

Ekta is totally a psyched person at the moment. Reason being that her latest production venture with Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu is raking in good reviews all across. Also, the reboot of her much-loved series Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be premiering on 25th September. Quite a chuffed time for the lady who rules the television arena of India.