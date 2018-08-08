Ekta Kapoor’s revelation on nepotistic practices will shock you!

Ekta Kapoor is the reigning queen of the small screen. And now, she is making a mark in the sphere of web series and movies as well. After tasting success with her recent venture Veere Di Wedding, now she is back with a vintage tale of tragic love, albeit with a new twist. We are talking about Laila Majnu. The film features Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri. At the recent trailer launch, Ekta, while bringing nepotism under light, made a shocking revelation. She mentioned that she gets calls from politicians, actors, friends and bureaucrats to cast their relatives in her films!

“Trust me I get calls from politicians, actors, friends and bureaucrats, who call for casting. My mom says ‘You don’t answer these calls and we have to bear the brunt.’ And I tell her that I can’t help, it’s my job,” she said.

Further sharing a word of advice for aspiring actors who ‘stalk her’, she shared, “I would like to tell them that don’t stalk me. Don’t follow me, or take my number and drop me texts. Don’t meet me in a park. That’s called stalking. Don’t ask your politician and bureaucrat uncles to get you cast. That’s a dampener. Tape your work and if that reaches me then be rest assured that if you fit the role, you will be cast. Your legacy or background will not matter.”

Laila Majnu, helmed by Sajid Ali, is slated to hit the screens on September 7 this year (2017) and fans can’t wait for the same.