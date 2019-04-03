Election Commission can’t halt the release of PM Narendra Modi biopic

Nikita Thakkar April 03 2019, 10.53 am April 03 2019, 10.53 am

The Lok Sabha elections are around the corner and all the parties are making the most of their time, campaigning. Amidst this political environment, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi, is set to hit the theatres. The trailers and promos have already created a buzz around the film and then there's the election. However, this biopic was said to have run in trouble with the election commission. A plea was filed in the Bombay High Court to bring a ban on this film ahead of elections, calling it 'propaganda'. It was said that the release of this film will violate the election code of conduct which was imposed all over India on March 10. The court had then moved the issue to the Election Commission. The latest update on this is that the Election Commission will not impose a ban on Narendra Modi's biopic, as claimed by a source to News18.

It was earlier this week that EC had sent a notice to the makers of this film and to the BJP asking for a reply to the plea made by the opposition parties. Since the complaint did mention BJP, a notice was sent to the party. This was after having a meeting with Congress delegates. Now, we have learnt that the commission is not planning to put a stay on the PM Narendra Modi biopic and wants the CBFC to take a call. The final call on whether this film (directed by Omung Kumar) will hit the screens on the confirmed release date or not will be taken by CBFC.

Starring Vivek Oberoi, PM Narendra Modi, chronicles the journey of a Chaiwala who went on to become the Prime Minister of the nation. From Godhra riots to achievements of his political party under his reign, everything is a part of this film. It is slated to hit the screens on April 5.