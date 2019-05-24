Elections Results 2019: Urmila Matondkar files a complaint about 'discrepancies in EVMs'

Darshana Devi May 24 2019, 12.01 pm May 24 2019, 12.01 pm

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which commenced on April 11, saw Narendra Modi winning big with over 300 seats. Following which, Congress party member Prakash Raj accepted his defeat on Friday by calling it a solid slap on his face. Now, it’s Urmila Matondkar who has reacted after the election results. The actor has alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at Magathane polling station and has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Urmila claimed that there was a mismatch in the signatures and the machine numbers on a form of the EVM. While commenting on the same later in the day, she told the media, “We have noticed discrepancies in EVMs. We have prepared a report on it that we will submit to the election commission at the end of the day.” FYI, she was defeated by BJP’s Gopal Shetty by about 4.5 lakh votes in Mumbai’s North Constituency.

Take a look at her tweet:

On the form of EVM 17C from Magathane, the signatures and the machine numbers are different. A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission. — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) 23 May 2019

Speaking about her defeat and congratulating Shetty on the victory, Urmila also asserted that she will continue with her journey in politics. “My experience (of contesting the election) has been absolutely fanstastic. I think this is just the beginning of a long journey ahead,” she told ANI.

“This battle has been absolutely glorious one for me. I am standing here defeated in front of you. Do I look like a lost person to you? It is the spirit of the person that matters. I am extremely happy that I fought this battle with dignity,” she added.

Matondkar made her debut in politics on March 27 2019. “I know when film stars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me,” she had said in an earlier interview.