ELKDTAL: Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla are the Punjabi kudis you want to hang out with

We’ve waiting long enough to see the energetic and talented father and daughter on screen together and the time is here. Actress Sonam Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Recently the makers teased fans with the poster and teaser of the movie and it looks adorable. Now, Sonam has shared an adorable selfie with Juhi Chawla from the sets of the movie.

Paaaanjaaabi kudis! #eklkdtal @iamjuhichawla A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 13, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

The ladies are decked up beautifully like true blue Panjabans and we think they make for the perfect Punjabi kudis fans would love to hang out with.

The title of the film is borrowed from a song featuring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala from the movie 1942: A Love Story. In fact, the teaser even has snippets from the song playing. The basic premise of the movie is based around a wedding ceremony but with total chaos and siyappa. On one side, we get to see Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s love story, on the other side, we also see Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla’s sweet chemistry.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly Dhar Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is slated to release on October 12, 2018.