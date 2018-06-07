Elli AvrRam hung out with Cuba Gooding Jr and we are jealous

Elli AvrRam is having one heck of a time in London. Looks like the former Bigg Boss contestant is there for a vacation, and it was during this that she met and hung out with the Cuba Gooding Jr.

We would be lying if we say we are not jealous. We mean, she was with CUBA GOODING JR. That's a big deal, right? The man is an outstanding actor. The fact that he has won an Oscar award says it all. The fans still cannot get over his act in Ryan Murphy's TV show, The People V OJ Simpson, in which Cuba played the role of OJ. Elli should consider herself lucky to be in the same room as Cuba. Hell, she even got a picture with him which she posted on her Instagram account.

Talking about Elli, she shot into the limelight when she appeared in the seventh season of Bigg Boss. She impressed the host Salman Khan, who often used to praise her for her beauty. She then made her Bollywood debut with Maniesh Paul in Mickey Virus (2013). Her last stint on the big screen was the Telugu film, Naa Peru Surya, in which she had an item number.

We also saw her on the TV last in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which she hosted.