Elon Musk just discovered Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now married and we can’t wait to catch them doing wonders on the big screens again. However, among the films they starred in together, Bajirao Mastani will forever hold a soft spot in our hearts. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed historical love saga features Ranveer-Deepika showcasing their jaw-dropping performances that leave us stunned everytime we watch. Well, the popularity of the film is not just limited to our country. Who would have expected tech lord Elon Musk to be all hearts for the film too? Nope, you didn’t hear that wrong.

The Tesla founder, who was also ranked 21st on the Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful People in 2016, is unbelievably a big fan of Bajirao Mastani. He has gone on to show his admiration for the film by sharing a link of Deepika’s Deewani Mastani song on Twitter. That’s not all. He even accompanied his post with a GIF of Ranveer from Malhari and attached two yellow hearts alongside the film’s name. Check it out by yourself.

The film recently clocked in 3 years and Deepika took to Instagram and shared a still of herself from Deewani Mastani to celebrate the same.

View this post on Instagram celebrating her grace,strength & courage... #3YearsOfMastani A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 18, 2018 at 12:10am PST

Bajirao Mastani was a massive success at the box office and went on to gross over Rs 350 crore worldwide.