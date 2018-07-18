Embracing his Student alter ego? Tiger Shroff wears his Last Clean Shirt

Tiger Shroff's career choices may not have been much of a favourite amongst the critics, but the masses surely love the young star, which is evident from the box office collections of his movies. His last, Baaghi 2 was a blockbuster and such was the confidence of the makers that they announced the third installment even before the release of the movie. Not just this, the young heartthrob has his hands full as he will be seen in Student Of The Year 2, along with newbies Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. And looks like his 'Student' persona is getting the better of him. After all, who would understand the woes of having just one clean piece of garment left, better than students?

Wondering what we mean? Take a look at these pictures of Tiger sauntering on the streets wearing his 'Last Clean Shirt' and you would get the gist.

Even though disheveled, Tiger looks tempting in this look of his. He has surely come a long way since his Heropanti days. His clean-shaven look back then did not have many takers. Too smooth to move us, must say. But this stubbly look of his gets a thumbs up.

Tiger, Tiger, can we hear you roar? Also, why so sad? Moving forward, Tiger will also be seen stepping into the shoes of none other than the legend himself, Sylvestor Stallone, as he will be reprising Rambo in its Bollywood remake.

For now, we are quite content reveling in this dingy yet dishy student look.