Soheib Ahsan August 20 2019, 10.12 am August 20 2019, 10.12 am

When you talk about a good film, the people credited for it are its directors, writers, and actors. The crew and production companies behind it are less talked about even though they deserve just as much credit. One of these less talked about production companies is Emmay Entertainment. On Monday, its founders celebrated the company completing 8 years of rolling out successful films. The company was founded by siblings Nikkhil and Monisha Advani as well as their friend Madhu Bhojwani. A number of filmmakers like Milap Zaveri, Gauravv Chawla, Ranjit Tiwari, Abir Sengupta, Vishal Furia, Kaashvie Nair, and Nikhil Gonsalves also attended the celebration.

Emmay Entertainment was found in 2011. Before Emmay, Nikkhil Advani had previously worked on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Mohabbatein. Most importantly Nikkhil made his directorial debut with Kal Ho Na Ho which gave him six Filmfare awards. Under Emmay Nikkhil has worked as a director on numerous films like D-Day, Hero, and Airlift among others. His most recent release was Batla House starring John Abraham. Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan will also be one of Emmay's products.

Even though Emmay Entertainment started with full-length feature films, it gradually even began work on television shows, web series, and short films. One of Emmay's noteworthy short films is Guddu Engineer in 2016. It was released at a festival called Zeal for Unity. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film focussed on relations between India and Pakistan. Nikkhil claimed that the idea for the film was from one of Rumi's works which talked about not finding love but rather finding and eradicating barriers built against love. Guddu Engineer won a number of awards at the 5th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival. Here's to Emmay Entertainment and hoping that it continues to roll out good entertainers in the future.