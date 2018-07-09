Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor wrap up the shoot of Drishyam director's next

South director Jeethu Joseph, who is famous for his Malayalam film Drishyam, is set to make his big Bollywood debut. The film, titled Body, is a remake of the Spanish film El Cuerpo (The Body). The film will see Murder actor Emraan Hashmi sharing the screen space with the recently released 102 Not Out star Rishi Kapoor. Now, the big news is that the makers, who commenced the shoot in Mauritius, has finally wrapped up.

The film was reportedly shot on a 45-day schedule in parts of Mumbai and Mauritius. Produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the film’s post-production is said to begin next month.

Emraan’e next, Cheat India, is slated to release in January, 2019. The movie is inspired by real incidents on the Indian education system. The Baadshaho actor partnered with T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment for the film, which also marks his first home production. The film is helmed by Gulaab Gang director Soumik Sen.

On the other hand, Rishi has his upcoming Mulk, starring Taapsee Pannu, which is another movie based on a true event. The film recently dropped its trailer and is slated to hit the screens on August 3.