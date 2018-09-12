Emraan Hashmi joins Hrithik Roshan in wrapping R-Day film, Kangana Ranaut trails

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India will be clashing at the box office on January 25, 2019. The official posters of all the three films have been unveiled, and they have created a good buzz. But still, Kangana’s film is racing behind, and Emraan and Hrithik are quite ahead.

A few days ago, the team of Super 30 had celebrated the wrap up of the film with a party. The whole cast including Hrithik, Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh, and director Vikas Bahl attended the bash.

Good fun teaming up with these guys. Shoot #cheatindia ends it's 37 day shoot schedule . @EmraanHFilms @EllipsisEntt @TSeries. Film releases 25th Jan 2019 pic.twitter.com/I8yzwRw4ny — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 12, 2018

And now, it’s a wrap for Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India too. The actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

Well, Emraan and Hrithik have wrapped up the shooting of their respective movies, but Kangana is still shooting for Manikarnika. Reportedly, the only patchwork of the movie was left to be shot, but the way shooting of the film has been going on we can say that Kangana’s movie is quite behind. Actors being replaced and every day there’s a new update on the film’s shoot.

It will be interesting to see if Manikarnika will be able to keep its date.