Emraan Hashmi makes another debut, this time with Shah Rukh Khan in tow

First published: July 27, 2018 10:37 PM IST | Updated: July 27, 2018 10:37 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

More and more Bollywood stars are getting fascinated with the arena of digital space and conquering that as well. After the stupendous critical acclaim that Sacred Games has brought Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, or even newbies like Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Adwani, now another star is to try his hands in the field of web series. And he is none other than Emraan Hashmi, and guess who is in tow with him? None other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Emraan Hashmi will be seen in Netflix’s series titled The Bard of Blood. The web series is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Netflix has posted a video on Twitter to announce their new web series. The video features Emraan Hashmi reading the book The Bard of Blood by Bilal Siddiqui on which the series is based on.

Emraan Hashmi also took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. The man is pretty excited to be the part of the show and venturing into this new space. Even Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to welcome Emraan in his production venture.

Well, we are sure fans of Emraan would be quite excited for his digital debut.

