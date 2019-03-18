Emraan Hashmi starts shooting for his first Netflix series ‘The Bard of Blood,’ produced by Shah Rukh Khan

Gone are the days when being a Bollywood star was limited to acting in films. In this present age of rapidly growing technology, streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar are taking over the internet. It was only recently when Saif Ali Khan and Nawaz debuted with Sacred Games, Ali Fazal was seen in Mirzapur and Radhika Apte acted in Ghoul and Akshay Kumar announced his upcoming Amazon Prime Original. Joining the bandwagon is Bollywood actor, Emraan Hashmi, with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Netflix series titled, The Bard of Blood.

On Monday morning, Emraan Hashmi took to his social media and announced that the shooting of the same has kicked off, with a couple of photos from the first schedule. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Bard of Blood is going to be an espionage thriller, which will be based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book of the same title. In the show, Emraan Hashmi will be stepping into the shoe of a spy named Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his motherland and his long-lost love.

While Emraan Hashmi will be acting in it, Shah Rukh Khan will be producing the series under his banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Producer Shah Rukh Khan, too, thanked Emraan on being a part of his Netflix series.

Can’t thank u enough for being part of Bard, our first series on Netflix. It wouldn’t be possible without u. Love I https://t.co/r0iaeR9vlr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 18, 2019

God has given you one face and you make another. Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand in The Bard of Blood!@iamsrk @emraanhashmi @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/gTPLsw3FOk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 27, 2018

The Bard of Blood will be an eight-episode-show, which will be streamed worldwide. The show will be filmed across various locations and in multiple languages including Hindi, English and Urdu.