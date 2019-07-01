Priyanka Kaul July 01 2019, 5.27 pm July 01 2019, 5.27 pm

From being tagged a ‘Serial Kisser’ and a ‘Bhatt Boy’, Emraan Hashmi has come a long way and is still trying to change his image. The actor has been choosing performance based scripts of late, whether or not they fare well at the box office. Even though his last movie Why Cheat India was a flop, it has not tampered his enthusiasm. Recently, he wrapped up his 2020 upcoming movie Chehre, also starring Amitabh Bachchan. And now he has been roped in for director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s next.

The movie has been titled Vayusena and is based on Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla. Kuruvilla, who was a Flying Officer at the age of 26 was awarded the Vir Chakra for his bravery in the 1971 war against Pakistan. Kuruvilla was serving with the Fighter Bomber Squadron in the Western Sector where he carried out successful sorties attacking the enemy aircraft. His luck finally ran out when on December 6th, while targeting a company of enemy tanks, his plane caught fire and crashed. Kuruvilla, though, survived.

Director Vijay confirmed Hashmi’s role to Mumbai Mirror. “Emraan hasn’t played a character like this before, and he loves such roles. It was an instant nod from him. It’s a human interest story that starts with the 1971 Indo-Pak war and ends with the Indo-Pak Kargil War of 1999. We plan to film at a real airbase, and it’d be great if the authorities allow us to use real fighter planes to present the story correctly and realistically. We are hopeful that the permission will come through soon.”

Both Emraan and Gutte have some experience when it comes to biopics. While Hashmi starred in Azhar, the Mohd. Azharuddin story, in May 2016 Gutte was the director for The Accidental Prime Minister, the Manmohan Singh biopic. Vayusena is expected to go on floors in November.

With inputs from Bombay Times.