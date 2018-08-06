Emraan Hashmi to play a top detective in his next titled Father’s Day

Actor Emraan Hashmi is on a roll, as he has been announcing projects back-to-back, much to the excitement of his fans. He has his plate full as the actor has signed a yet another project titled Father’s Day.

Based on India’s top detective Suryankant Bhande Patil, the movie is touted to be an emotional father-son story inspired by Gujarati author Praful Shah’s book Drishyam Adrishyam. Emraan will be essaying the role of Suryakant Bhande Patil, the top Indian detective who solved over 120 cases of child kidnapping for free.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he revealed, “Suryakantji’s story is heartbreaking but very inspiring. It’s rare to find a person who has dedicated his whole life to helping find the kidnapped children of others, that too for free. I am proud to be playing him in the film.” Debutant director Shantanu Baagchi pointed out that some films entertain you, others move you and then there are also those movies that change the way you look at life. With over 300 ad films to his credit, Shantanu marks his big screen directorial debut with Father’s Day.

Apart from this, Emraan will turn producer with the movie Captain Nawab in which he will also act, and then, he has Cheat India too, that delves into crimes in the Indian education system.