Emraan Hashmi to star and produce Cheat India an edge-of-the-seat drama

Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to star in an edge-of-the-seat drama based on real incidents that took place in the Indian Education system. The film is titled Cheat India and the actor is also co-producing the film along with the Bhushan Kumar lead T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment with Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. The film will be directed by Soumik Sen the man who has previously directed Gulaab Gang.

Baadshaho actor took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 16, to share the news of the same. According to him Cheat India will be a landmark role in his career. In a statement Hashmi said, “The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I’ve read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography. I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners - Soumik, an amazing storyteller.”

The director talked about the subject which has been touched upon by many directors in the past, he said, “This film is for every Indian student who is under pressure to excel in a competitive environment. Today’s youth will hugely relate to Cheat India.” Bhushan Kumar too expressed his positivism towards the project and the inclination of the new- age audience towards compelling content rooted in realism. “The story of Cheat India will entertain and uplift, and we’re delighted to be bringing it to life,” Garg and Kasbekar jointly said.

The film is aiming for a February 2019 worldwide release.