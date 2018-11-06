Emraan Hashmi's banned film Tigers to get digital release on THIS date

Emraan Hashmi’s Tigers has been in trouble for quite some time now. The Baadshaho actor shot for the film in 2014 and the film has travelled to several international film festivals and received positive reviews from the critics. But due to its bold content, it did not release in India. But now, the much-awaited film has finally got a green signal.

Emraan Hashmi... #Tigers will have its world digital premiere on 21 Nov 2018 on ZEE5... Directed by Academy Award winning Danis Tanović... Produced by Cinemorphic and Sikhya Entertainment... Here’s the first look poster: pic.twitter.com/DEujjOugnp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2018

The film, starring Geetanjali Thapa opposite Emraan, will be digitally released on November 21, 2018 on ZEE5. The makers of the film dropped its poster on Tuesday which features Emraan in a pair of formal shirt and pants and carrying a side bag. There’s also an outline of a tiger drawn in the background.

Speaking about the film, Emraan earlier told Mid-Day, "We went to Berlin, Toronto and New York. But it did not release here in India. There was a dispute between the producers here, and the film could not release when it had to, four years ago. By the time this dispute was sorted, there was one more — the India-Pakistan issue. I play a Pakistani in the film. We cannot have a release in this environment."

The film will see Emraan essaying the role of a sales representative of a multinational company in Pakistan, where he discovers a scam involving baby food.

Meanwhile, Emraan has finished the shoot of his upcoming film Cheat India which is scheduled to hit the screens in January 2019.