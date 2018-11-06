image
Tuesday, November 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Emraan Hashmi's banned film Tigers to get digital release on THIS date

Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi's banned film Tigers to get digital release on THIS date

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 06 2018, 6.11 pm
back
BollywoodEmraan HashmiEntertainmentGeetanjali ThapatigersZEE5
nextPriyanka Chopra's bachelorette: When Nick Jonas desperately wanted to be invited
ALSO READ

Serial kisser Emraan Hashmi says kissing scenes don't titillate audiences anymore

Emraan Hashmi joins Hrithik Roshan in wrapping R-Day film, Kangana Ranaut trails

Surprise Surprise! Emraan Hashmi too has a doppelganger now, and we know his real identity