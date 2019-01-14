Emraan Hashmi's son declared cancer free, Abhishek Bachchan sends good wishes

At the tender age of 4, in 2014, Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan Hashmi was diagnosed with a critical form of cancer. After passing a draining battle where his little boy battled through a deadly disease and emerged victoriously, Hashmi penned a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero And My Son Defeated Cancer. He also mentioned how Ayaan's lifestyle had come under strict restrictions even after his treatment got over. After 5 long years, Ayaan is now cancer free today!

Emraan took to Twitter to share the good news, thanking everyone who blessed Ayaan on the way. "Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way," he adds as he says, 'You Can Win'. Not just the Twitterati, but Emraan's friends and colleagues from the industry are showering love as well. Abhishek Bachchan, a doting father himself, also sent in his wishes. Sophie Choudry, Tara Sharma, Swaroop Sampat were among others.

Wonderful news. God bless. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 14, 2019

Mashallah that’s so wonderful! God bless him with good health and happiness... and God bless you guys as a family 🤗❤️ — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) January 14, 2019

🙏we continue to pray for his gooood health — Swaroop (@YoSwaroop) January 14, 2019

Emraan is reportedly also working on a documentary on cancer. Post his son's recovery, he aimed to spread the first-hand knowledge and wisdom to many others. At a time when cancer is becoming scarily common day by day, this is certainly a commendable action!