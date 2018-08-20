English Vinglish actress Sujata Kumar passes away

Senior actress Sujata Kumar, best known for her role in the Sridevi-starrer English Vinglish, passed away on August 19. She was suffering from stage four cancer and was admitted in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Her sister and actor Suchitra Krisnamoorthi shared the devastating news on social media. She also gave details about the last farewell which is to take place on Monday at Juhu Crematorium.

Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an umimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of august 2018..Life can never be the same again ... — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 19, 2018

On August 18, Suchitra updated her followers on her sister’s health stating that she was in the ICU and battling for her life. Sadly, she breathed her last on Sunday night after a prolonged battle with the deadly disease.

Apart from English Vinglish, Sujata had been a part of movies like Raanjhana, Guzaarish and was also in various TV series like 24, Hotel Kingston and Bombay Talkies, to name a few. However, her most memorable role remains the one in English Vinglish, in which she played a sister to Sridevi. It’s quite unfortunate that this year, our industry lost both the reel-life sisters.

On February 24, Sridevi met with an untimely demise due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. Her absence left a huge void in the hearts of the people. Now, her reel sister Sujata Kumar’s demise has indeed come as another shock. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers for her family and friends.