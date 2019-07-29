Priyanka Kaul July 29 2019, 11.36 pm July 29 2019, 11.36 pm

While the very peppy Pyscho Saiyaan is still fresh in our memories, a new song from Saaho is going to be out soon. In the song, both Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas have already impressed us with their chemistry and moves, and, now, there's time for some romance! Titled as Enni Soni, Shraddha Kapoor recently dropped a song still. Well, we have to agree that Prabas and Shraddha clearly seem to look like a good pair on screen and it doesn't look like they have paired up for the first time.

Check out the still here:

The still is one intense look with Shraddha looking red hot in a gown and Prabhas’s white suit seems to perfectly complement it. This red and white combo surely seems to have something special in stores for the masses and we can’t wait to see it.

As reported earlier, the movie will be released in four languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu and so will be the songs. The duet has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, so we can assume that it is going to go well with the audience, given the rate of Randhawa’s songs being a success with masses as of late. The singer even shared this information on his twitter and confirmed that he has “sung in all formats and composed the song for all languages and written the Bollywood version”. We have high hopes there!

Check out Guru Randhawa's tweet here:

#ENNISONI from #Saaho will be released in 5 languages. Hindi/Punjabi Bollywood version, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu. I have sung in all formats and composed the song for all languages and written the Bollywood version. Female singer is @TulsikumarTK. @TSeries — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) July 16, 2019

Saaho is highly anticipated as south actor Prabas is set to make his Bollywood debut with this one. Also, the makers of the movie have roped in famous Hollywood action director Kenny Bates, who has choreographed stunts for movies like Mission Impossible: ghost protocol and the transformers among others, thus promising some mesmerizing action sequence, to be performed by the Bahubali actor himself.