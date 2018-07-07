Esha Deol and Abhay Deol chilling together will make you miss your cousins!

Esha Deol entered Bollywood like a breath of fresh air. Demure and coy, from her, expectations were rocket high, given she was the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, the stars who are legends in themselves. Sadly, she vanished after a few movies. However, we still miss those beautiful eyes and that bright smile. She tied the knot in the year 2012 and gave birth to a beautiful baby girl last year. And now, mommy needs her getaway breaks too! Guess who accompanied her for a quick munch session? None other than her cousin Abhay Deol. These pictures of the two will seriously make you miss your cousins, for sure.

Soul connect 💞 @abhaydeol #californiacation A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

Siblings are the best, if not real, then the cousins. Also, these two do look amazing together in one frame, don't they? Can Esha be back on screen with a brother-sister moving which stars her alongside Abhay Deol? We would surely love that.

Talking about Abhay Deol, the actor is all set to rule our hearts once again with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, a sequel of 2016 hit Happy Bhag Jayegi. He will be seen reprising his role as the Pakistani politician Bilal Ahmed. Apart from him, Ali Fazal, Diana Penty, Jimmy Shergill, Piyush Mishra and more will be returning to a new take on the story, with Sonakshi Sinha being the new Happy.