Rushabh Dhruv June 11 2019, 11.23 am June 11 2019, 11.23 am

It was in the year 2012 that Bollywood actor Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani tied the knot. Five years after their marriage, the Dhoom actor embraced motherhood for the first time in the month of October 2017. Two years after she announced the birth of her first child, in January 2019, Esha via a post on social media broke the big news of her second pregnancy. Now, the latest update states that she has been blessed with a baby girl. Through a cute post, Esha shared this happy news with her fans. The proud parents have named their newborn baby, Miraya Takhtani, as revealed in the post. Right from the moment, Esha shared the news online congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebs have started pouring in.

Have a look at the post shared by mommy Esha Deol below:

In an earlier interview, Esha had opened up on how Radhya was excited about welcoming a new member to the family. "There are times she comes and kisses my stomach. Bharat and I would ask to her 'come and say hi to baby'. She'll come and say 'Hi! Baby' and will touch and kiss my stomach. When I ask her where the baby is, she ends up lifting her own top and touching her stomach. That's cute!" she told Mumbai Mirror.

"She is also fond of a little doll which she feeds with a milk bottle. I see her doing these things and I am hoping that when the real baby comes, she behaves in that same manner. It's going to be a new experience all together again," the actress added.

When quizzed on how Dharmendra and Hema Malini reacted to the news of her second pregnancy, Esha said, "All the four grandparents are excited, for them the more the merrier."