Esha Deol parties at yet another baby shower bash! See the pics here

Onkar Kulkarni May 08 2019, 10.25 pm May 08 2019, 10.25 pm

Esha Deol is busy baby shower-hopping quite literally! Just two days ago, the actress hosted her own baby shower party. And now, she is seen enjoying at good friend Simone Khambatta’s baby shower. As seen in the pictures posted by her on Instagram, she can be seen posing with Simone as the duo flaunt their baby bumps! The two are also joined by their friends Pia Trivedi and Astha Jagwani at the fun-filled event. The venue looked colourful with the festoons and balloons adorning the place.

Meanwhile, Isha who is all set to turn mummy for the second time looked very excited at her own baby shower hosted on Monday. She shared a lot of pictures from the do on her social media page. The event organised for her by her husband Bharat Takhtani and sister Ahana Deol had her dressed in a sequined pink dress. Esha stood out in a sea of ivory, which appeared to be the dress code for the party. Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter, Esha married Bharat in 2012 and had her first daughter Radhya in 2017. To announce her second pregnancy earlier this year, Esha shared a photo of Radhya with the caption, “I’m being promoted to ‘Big Sister’.”

Esha made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. From there on she was seen in films like Dhoom, Kaal, No Entry among others. Her last Bollywood film being Tell Me O Kkhuda which released in 2011. In 2018 she was also seen in a short film called Cakewalk. Apart from Hindi movies, she was also seen in South films like Aaytha Ezhuthu (Tamil), Care of Footpath 2 (Kannada) and Maanja (Telugu). Esha also does live classical dance performances with mother Hema.