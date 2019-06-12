Antara Kashyap June 12 2019, 2.48 pm June 12 2019, 2.48 pm

Actress Esha Deol is a new mummy again! The Dhoom and Yuva actress, along with her husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their second daughter on Monday, June 10. The couple has a daughter Radhya Takhtani who is one and a half years old. Esha Deol took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl and revealed her name as Miraya Takhtani. When asked about the significance of her daughter's name, she revealed the adorable reason why she named both of her daughters Radhya and Miraya.

"When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it's called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together," Esha revealed to a daily. The actress chose names for her daughters which were significant to her faith and also complementary to each other. Esha, who was ecstatic to welcome another girl into her family revealed her plans about the baby's nursery. "My sister and I shared a room for a long time, and so did my husband and his younger brother. We are going to get the girls to share the nursery that Noorien (Jumani, interior designer) had designed for us earlier. Now, she has tweaked the interiors to make room for Miraya. The girls are going to share a lot of things, from dollhouses to clothes. We are also getting a playroom ready," she said.

Her parents veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra visited the baby on Tuesday. When asked about their reaction, she said, "For them, it's more the merrier with grandchildren." In January this year, Esha had announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in a heartwarming way. She posted a picture of Radhya with the text, "I'm being promoted to BIG SISTER."

