Esha Deol's 'sassy' little munchkin Radhya is having some good time in California!

Actress Esha Deol is currently vacationing with family in California. With lots of beautiful pictures to share, the actress is making us envious. But then there’s someone who is much more mesmerizing than the beautiful locales of California. It’s Esha and Bharat’s little princess, Radhya Takhtani, who is the highlight of all the pictures. Further adding to the cuteness, Radhya’s doting uncle Abhay Deol recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him with his ‘sassy’ niece. Needless to say that it is one adorable picture that is a sight to sore eyes.

But it’s mommy Esha who is taking all the credit. She commented on the picture saying ‘she's my daughter after all’.

Earlier, Esha had posted a picture with cousin Abhay Deol.

Soul connect 💞 @abhaydeol #californiacation A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

We can’t miss out on another picture shared by the 36-year-old where she posed with her husband and daughter. Radhya sitting happily on her mommy’s lap, beaming with joy and her cute little ponytail is just too cute for words!

Esha’s mom and legendary actress Hema Malini also joined the Takhtani’s on their trip. In another post shared by Esha, we see the mother-daughter happily cooking and cleaning dishes in their rented apartment.

Esha, who was last seen in Kill Them Young (2015), is all set for a comeback with a short film called Cakewalk. The film will see her essaying the role of a chef.