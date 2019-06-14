Darshana Devi June 14 2019, 7.03 pm June 14 2019, 7.03 pm

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are now a happy family of four, as the couple welcomed their second child, Miraya Takhtani, on June 10. Fans and paparazzi went nuts when the two posed for pictures with their two kids while making their exit from the hospital. The pictures saw Esha, decked up in lavender and holding her elder daughter Radhya with her husband carrying the newborn, who was wrapped up in a white piece of cloth. A day after which, the newest mom gave us a glimpse of how she chose to welcome her little bundle of joy at home.

The Dhoom actor is over the moon about the new addition to her family and her latest IG post is proof. In a slideshow of pictures, Esha, on Friday, showed fans how the tiny tot got a cosy welcome at home and we are left smitten! The photos see Miraya’s adorable sleep mattress, which is adorned with rainbows, clouds, sunshine and hearts. How adorable is that?

Take a look at Esha’s Instagram post here:

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Esha revealed how the family had prepped for Miraya’s homecoming. "My sister and I shared a room for a long time, and so did my husband and his younger brother. We are going to get the girls to share the nursery that Noorein (Jumani, interior designer) had designed for us earlier. Now, she has tweaked the interiors to make room for Miraya. The girls are going to share a lot of things, from dollhouses to clothes. We are also getting a playroom ready,” she said.

She also spoke about how the names of both her daughters, Radhya and Miraya are connected. "When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it's called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together,” she added.